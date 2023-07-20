Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 31,726 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $49,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.62 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

