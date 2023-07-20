Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 211.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 331.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,092,000 after buying an additional 1,454,927 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 123.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 322,508 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 60.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 288,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

