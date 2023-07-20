Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.55

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.55 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 12,700 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £19.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.50.

In other news, insider Paul Webb acquired 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £279.84 ($365.90). Corporate insiders own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

