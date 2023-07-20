Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.24 ($0.04). 1,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 million, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 60.22.

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

