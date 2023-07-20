Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 58,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Tembo Gold Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of C$18.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

