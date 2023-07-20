Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Ternium Price Performance

TX stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ternium by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

