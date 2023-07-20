Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $497.73 million and $30.96 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002142 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002373 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,511,150,765 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810,775,944,499 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.

