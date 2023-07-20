Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.64. 468,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,023 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.