Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of TCBI stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.64. 468,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,023 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
