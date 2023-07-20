Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

