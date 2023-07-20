Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 7,468 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $369.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.34 and a 200-day moving average of $320.74. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

