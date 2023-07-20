Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

