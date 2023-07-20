Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $143.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

