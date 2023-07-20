Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.96 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.