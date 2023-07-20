Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $42,129,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Owens Corning by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 734,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,507,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

