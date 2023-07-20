Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,190,000,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 56.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 458,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:A opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average of $135.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile



Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

