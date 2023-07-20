Tezos One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.20 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $809.96 million and $57.20 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002122 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002345 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 967,068,910 coins and its circulating supply is 945,901,467 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

