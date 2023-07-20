Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $812.59 million and approximately $55.55 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,845,921 coins and its circulating supply is 945,678,478 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

