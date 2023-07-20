The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.65

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 12074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

BKGFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,800 ($62.76) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,169.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

