The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $212.51. 1,492,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,595. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

