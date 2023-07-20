The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $37,400,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

