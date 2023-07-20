The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,504 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.9% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

