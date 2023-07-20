The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.6 %

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

EL stock traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.26. 3,317,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.