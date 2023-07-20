The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $69,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,754,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $340.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

