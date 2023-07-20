The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $32.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

NYSE PINS opened at $29.82 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,594,373.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

