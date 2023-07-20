The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.91–$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,759.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,796.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.