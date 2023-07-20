The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE SMG opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $90.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.55%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

