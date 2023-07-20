The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,876,000 after acquiring an additional 823,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 56.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 743,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.46. 860,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,477. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.