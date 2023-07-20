The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $325,541,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 315,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.