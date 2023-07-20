Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $267.39 million and $21.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,215,789,790 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

