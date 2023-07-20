Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Thunder Energies Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of a range of CBD and hemp-based consumer products in the United States. The company provided CBD and hemp products, including hemp flower, pre-rolls, and hemp extracts in the form of tinctures and vaporizers, as well as hemp-derived supplements and cosmetics through e-commerce and wholesale distribution channel under The Hemp Plug brand.

