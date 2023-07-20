TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.21

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.21 and last traded at C$30.19, with a volume of 13231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
TMX Group Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49.
TMX Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Articles
