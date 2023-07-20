Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,301 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Insider Activity

Vicor Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.78. 137,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,262. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.