Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 61 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $208.44. The stock had a trading volume of 525,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,519. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

