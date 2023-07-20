Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,327,221. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

