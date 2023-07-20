Torray Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,176,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 162,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.65. The stock had a trading volume of 262,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,639. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

