Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives $974.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $974.17.

TPRKY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.72) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 955 ($12.49) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.62) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.