Truadvice LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

