Truadvice LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,069,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $76.64 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.