Truadvice LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after buying an additional 278,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 702,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 402,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,099,000 after purchasing an additional 177,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after purchasing an additional 428,128 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.50 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

