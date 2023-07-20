Truadvice LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Truadvice LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,137,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 581.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,544.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,544.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $246,762. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

