TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Trading 3.5% Higher

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89. 8,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 162,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTEC Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Activity

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $633.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.51 million. Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Holtzman purchased 7,960 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 273,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

