Twilio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 35,260 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 26,739 call options.

Twilio Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 4,729,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,151. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

