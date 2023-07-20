UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Has $51.25 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 37.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523,779. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

