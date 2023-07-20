UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Sells 232,898 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. reduced its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 232,898 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics comprises 0.0% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,142,000 after purchasing an additional 952,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 35,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 461,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

