Uniswap Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.90 or 0.00019824 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $114.07 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00309136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.83871577 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 738 active market(s) with $77,246,987.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.