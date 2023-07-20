Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.56 billion and $131.33 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00020609 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00310619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013552 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.83871577 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 738 active market(s) with $77,246,987.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

