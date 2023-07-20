United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Cut by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

UPS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

