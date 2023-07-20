Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading Down 4.4%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 114,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,228,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of research firms have commented on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Uniti Group by 507.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 289.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

