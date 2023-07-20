Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

