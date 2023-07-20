Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $291.26 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $923.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.